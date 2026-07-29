Help protect kobi

I gonna be honest I need help real bad I need a lawyer to help me get full custody of my son to help keep him protected from his bio dad court date is set for August 11th my son and I are domestic violence survivors I have had a restraining order on his bio dad since September 2025 he has assaulted my son by flicking baby in the face while I was breastfeeding said cuz baby killed his vibe and he do it everytime and he threatened to shake baby for crying if I didnt take my son from him and he would make sexaul jokes towards baby to get under my skin cuz he knew what happened to me in the relationship before him being r word for years and I really just wanna do everything I can to protect my son cuz he just wants any access to my son kobi to hurt him to hurt me my son kobi is about to be 2 in September if anyone is willing to help anything and everything helps towards the cause in keeping my son life and safety and well being protected and if I have any money left over after custody court I will forward in on to others in need just like we are in need right now