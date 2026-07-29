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Help Protect Emmett During a Custody Battle

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Woolsey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hannah Edl

Help Protect Emmett During a Custody Battle

Our family is reaching out with humble hearts to ask for prayer and support during a difficult season.

My daughter is facing an unexpected custody battle involving her 7-year-old son, Emmett. She is a stay-at-home mother and has been his primary caregiver throughout his entire life. She also homeschools him, and their days are built around learning, routines, and a very close family bond. Recently, Emmett's paternal grandparents became involved in a legal action concerning his custody, and what follows will likely be a lengthy and emotionally exhausting court process.

For those who know Emmett, they know he is an incredible little boy. He loves working on vertical math problems, building creative LEGO creations, and reading books that often leave the adults around him amazed. More than once, he has surprised us by confidently reading words far beyond what most people would expect from a 7-year-old. He loves spending time at the park with his family, and nothing brings him more joy than playing with his baby brother, whom he absolutely adores. He also enjoys playing video games with his Gaga—that's me—and those moments together are some of my favorite memories.

As a family, we have done everything we can to help financially, and many friends and relatives have already stepped forward to support them. However, the costs associated with this legal matter continue to grow. Attorney fees, court costs, travel expenses, lost income from attending hearings, gathering witness statements, and everyday household expenses are creating a significant financial burden.

While we cannot discuss the details of the case publicly, we trust that the truth will be heard through the proper legal process. Our focus remains on supporting Emmett and ensuring that his mother has the resources she needs to fully participate in the proceedings ahead.

We are seeking to raise $3,000 to help ease some of these immediate financial pressures. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward legal and related expenses connected to this custody case.

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers. Please pray for wisdom for everyone involved, for strength and peace for our family, and for Emmett's well-being throughout this process. We believe God is faithful even in the most challenging circumstances, and we are trusting Him to guide us one step at a time.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you may be able to offer. Your kindness means more than words can express.


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