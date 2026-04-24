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Help Protect Christian Church From Dearborn Mob

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byZachary Hoffman

Help Protect Christian Church From Dearborn Mob

Defenders of the Faith, fellow Christians, believers in God —

Every dollar raised goes straight to Liberty Church to help them recover after their house of worship was invaded.

On Sunday, August 16th, 2026, a group of agitators stormed Liberty Church in Dearborn, Michigan, mid-service — putting worshipers and their families at risk. They tried to intimidate the pastor and terrorize children. Pastor John Ford stood his ground and defended his disciples. Although they reconvened that same evening for worship, a unsettling feeling still lingers in the church.

Stand with Liberty Church. Your donation is 100% tax-deductible.

Their statement:

Jesus is real. When we gather on Sunday mornings to worship him, we are gladly giving ourselves to what is most central and sacred in our life together. "We worship Jesus" is the first thing you will see stamped accross the main banner of our church, alongside two other pursuits that flow from it: loving one another and seeking the good of the Motor City. On Sunday, August 16, a group of agitators jarringly disrupted our worship gathering. They accosted members of our congregation, frightened children, and created a scene marked by intimidation and threat. Such conduct is shameful, unlawful, and will not be tolerated. Invading a church service to disrupt the worship of Jesus — or any other act of worship — is protected by neither the Christian Scriptures nor the laws of this nation. We welcome respectful dialogue about present issues, and about how the realness of Jesus, as revealed in the Bible, provides the only final answers to the world's most complex and intractable problems. Jesus Christ, the divine Son of God, lived, died, and rose again for the rescue of all who put their faith in him. He offers a love that transcends cultures, borders, policies, and politics. As those who have been loved and rescued by him, we will not shrink from worshiping Jesus, nor will we stop "teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah" (Acts 5:42). Church buildings are meant to be places of peace and solace, where worshipers can hear and live out this message. We therefore call on local, state, and national leaders to protect this fundamental right.

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