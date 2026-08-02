Help promote the showing of Duty to Disobey

We must raise $1000.00 for radio advertisements for the promotion of the showing of the film, Duty to Disobey which is tentatively scheduled to be shown on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at Liberty Valley Church in Northfield, Ohio:

During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and told their careers depended on compliance. Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price.





Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American. This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends.





Hear reactions and see scenes from the film here.



