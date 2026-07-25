Help ProLife Spiderman

Maison Des Champs (The Pro-Life Spiderman) is in trouble. He has risked his life to save so many. Now its time we came to his rescue.





On February 2024, Maison climbed the Las Vegas Sphere to raise money to save the life of a baby scheduled to be aborted due to financial strain. The childs mother Isabell had zero money and was on the verge of homelessness. Because of the climb, Maison was able to raise enough money to keep her off the street and save the life of the child.





That same day, his friends were illegally arrested for watching his climb from a public place. In order to drop their charges, Maison agreed to plead guilty for climbing the sphere. No one expected what would happen next. On the same week that another climber (Alex Honnold) climbed the sphere just like he did with no arrest at all,

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/movies/articles/guy-climbed-las-vegas-sphere-195401933.html

Maison stood trial for the climb. While Alex Honnold walks free, Maison was sentenced to 45 days in Jail and over $75,000 in fines.





Maisons wife Torah is 7 months pregnant. They have no clue wether or not Maison will be out of jail to see the birth of their first child. On top of all of that, Torah has no way of paying the bills as they already are in financial trouble giving everything to the pro-life cause.





Please consider donating during this difficult time to see that Torah is able to survive while he is incarcerated. Thank you!