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HELP GET BACK ON FEET

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDonisha Holloway

Fundraiser funds will be received by Donisha Holloway

HELP GET BACK ON FEET

Hi everyone. My name is Nisha, and I’m asking for help during one of the hardest times of my life.

Earlier this year, I experienced homelessness for six months. After months of struggling, I was finally blessed with a job and a place to call home. I truly believed things were finally getting better.

Unfortunately, I was assaulted and suffered injuries that left me unable to work. Since then, I’ve fallen behind on my bills and have been doing everything I can to stay afloat. I’ve been applying for jobs every day, but I haven’t been able to find work yet. My rent is $1000 a month, car is $2500 behind but needs work, I would rather buy a cash car to get by to work once complete with physical therapy.

Right now, I’m facing eviction, my car is at risk of being repossessed, and it’s also having mechanical issues. I’m doing everything I can to avoid becoming homeless again, but I can’t do it alone.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it would go directly toward my rent, essential bills, and helping me stay housed while I work to get back on my feet. If you’re not able to donate, sharing my campaign would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, support, and prayers truly mean more than words can express. I hope to one day be in a position to help someone else the way I’m asking for help today. ❤️


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