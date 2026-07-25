Help prevent eviction for elderly friend

My elderly friend Sharon, who is a SSDI recipient recently had a lapse in her benefits due to renewal and cuts to the Maryland food stamp budget. This led to falling behind in rent and less food on the table. There is a pending rent court case for eviction in Baltimore City and funds could also be needed for storage and relocation expenses depending upon case outcome. She is computer illiterate so I have been asked to set this up for her. Additional donations over and above will go to food for her.