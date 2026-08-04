Help Prevent a Child From Entering Foster Care

At Circle of Hope, we're reaching out to our community with an urgent invitation to support a new mother who needs a few essential items to welcome her newborn. To ensure she has exactly what she needs for daily life with her baby, we have gathered a collection of practical, foundational necessities. This includes a Cosco Kids Simple Fold High Chair ($59.99) and a Graco Outpace LX All-Terrain Stroller ($159.99). We ask for a thoughtful contribution of up to $219.98 in buying these items to make a real difference in her journey. Thank you for embracing this opportunity to show your compassion and support.