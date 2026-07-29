Help Preserve My Mother's Home

My name is Scott, and I am starting this fundraiser to help my mother during one of the most difficult chapters of her life.





At 65 years old, my mother is facing a divorce that may force her to sell the home she has lived in for nearly 30 years.





Years ago, my grandmother sold the family farm that had been in our family for many decades and used the proceeds to purchase this property for my mother. It was meant to provide stability, security, and a place where our family could put down roots. My grandmother worked hard throughout her life, and this home represents one of the most meaningful gifts she was able to provide for her family.





Because the property became part of the marital estate during the marriage, my mother may now be required to buy out her former spouse's interest in the property or sell it entirely. The cost of doing so is beyond her financial means.





Based on current estimates, she may need between $250,000 and $320,000 to retain ownership of the property. I understand that this is a significant amount of money and far more than I can provide on my own. If we are unable to raise enough funds, selling the property may ultimately be the only option. However, before that happens, we want to do everything we can to help her remain in the home my grandmother worked so hard to provide.





This fundraiser is not about assigning blame or attacking anyone involved in the divorce. It is simply about helping a 65-year-old woman keep the home that has been central to her life for nearly three decades.





Funds raised will help with:





• Legal fees and court-related expenses





• Property appraisal and valuation costs





• Mediation and settlement expenses





• Costs associated with retaining ownership of the property





• Housing and property expenses during the divorce process





The total costs involved may exceed $300,000 when legal fees, appraisals, mediation, settlement expenses, and related property costs are included.





We understand that many people are facing challenges of their own, and we are grateful for any support, whether through a donation, sharing this campaign, or simply offering words of encouragement.





Every contribution, no matter the size, helps move us closer to giving my mother a chance to remain in the home she has cherished for nearly 30 years.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us preserve the home that my grandmother worked so hard to provide for our family.





With gratitude,

Scott