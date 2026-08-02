Help Preserve Historical Bibles | Spread the Word

Project Spread the Word





The purpose of this project is simple: to make historical Bible texts and editions freely accessible so that people can read, study, compare, preserve, and share them.





I believe that God's Word should not be hidden behind a price tag or limited to those who can afford access to it. If I have something that may help another person seek truth, understand Scripture, or come to know Jesus Christ, I believe it is my responsibility to share it.





These historical texts are being provided so that you can read them for yourself. Examine them. Study them. Compare them. Ask questions. Seek truth.





Most importantly, my hope is that through these pages, you will be led beyond the books themselves and toward the One they testify about: Jesus Christ.





“For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile. For in the gospel the righteousness of God is revealed—a righteousness that is by faith from first to last, just as it is written: ‘The righteous will live by faith.’” — Romans 1:16–17 (NIV)





Paul also describes his calling to bring people to the obedience that comes from faith and says that those who belong to Jesus Christ are called to belong to Him.





This is why I am sharing what I have.





What I Have Started So Far





As of today, I have an 1874 Edition Holy Bible & Apocrypha, an 1890 KJV Holy Bible, and an 1892 KJV Holy Bible.





So far, I have scanned over 1,200 pages from the 1874 Bible and publicly shared a free link where anyone can download and view it at any time.





My immediate, short-term goal is to have the other two Bibles scanned within the next day or so and make those available as well.





This project has already begun. I am not simply planning to preserve these texts someday... I have already started the work of preserving and sharing them.





Download it. Read it. Study it. Preserve it. Share it. And most importantly, seek Jesus.





These Bibles are being shared because I believe that people deserve the opportunity to read, examine, study, and preserve historical Bible texts for themselves. But I want to leave you with something more important than any historical document:





Seek Jesus Christ.





If you do not have a personal relationship with Him yet, you can start seeking Him today. You don't have to change first and then get to know Him. He meets us where we are.





Pray. Talk to God and call upon Jesus.





Repent. Turn away from sin and turn toward God.





Believe. Put your faith in Jesus Christ and what He has done for you.





Confess Him as Lord and Savior. Surrender yourself to Him and follow Him.





If you already know Christ, continue seeking Him through His Word. Study. Ask questions. Compare. Pray. Grow. And share what you learn with others.





These books are not the destination.

JESUS IS.





“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” — Matthew 6:21 (NIV)





And Jesus gave His followers this command:





“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” — Matthew 28:19–20 (NIV)





That is the heart of Project Spread the Word.





Read the Word.

Study the Word.

Preserve the Word.

Share the Word.

And let the Word lead you to Jesus Christ.





Why I Am Raising Funds





I am raising funds so that I can locate and purchase historical Bibles and Bible editions from antique stores and other places around my state and preserve them so that their pages and information can remain accessible to others.





I work full-time, and my family works hard to provide for ourselves. Like many families, however, we live paycheck to paycheck, and the costs associated with purchasing historical Bibles, preserving them, scanning them, and traveling to locate them are more than we can realistically take on by ourselves.





That is why I am asking others who believe in this mission to come alongside me.





My initial fundraising goal is $5,000. This will help me begin purchasing historical Bibles and editions, obtain the supplies needed to properly handle and preserve them, acquire scanning equipment and subscriptions, and cover gas and travel expenses as I search for these texts throughout Ohio.





Funds raised will be used for:





- Purchasing historical Bibles and Bible editions

- Supplies needed to properly handle and preserve the Bibles

- Scanning equipment and scanning subscriptions

- Printing and preservation materials

- Gas and travel expenses associated with locating historical texts throughout Ohio

- Other miscellaneous costs directly associated with this mission





My goal is to take the historical texts I am able to find, preserve them properly, scan their pages, and make them freely accessible to anyone who wants to read, study, compare, and preserve them.





I believe that if I have access to something that may help someone else seek truth or come to know Jesus Christ, it is my responsibility to share it.





Every contribution, regardless of size, can help. And if you are unable to give financially, sharing this project with someone else is also a way to help spread the Word.





My hope is not simply to collect old Bibles. My hope is to preserve their pages, make them accessible, and give people the opportunity to read, study, compare, and examine these historical texts for themselves freely.





And above all, my hope is that these pages lead people to Jesus Christ.





I hope this project blesses you tremendously.





Thank you so much for your time and attention!



