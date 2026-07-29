Help Preserve a Childhood in a Safe home

Hi everyone, I'm reaching out because I'm a single mom trying to make a better life for my little one. We're currently living in an apartment but honestly, it's just not safe anymore. The area has really changed and there are just too many... well, let's be honest, families moving in. The crime has gone up, the schools are getting worse, and I don't feel comfortable letting my child play outside anymore. I want to raise her around people who share our values and look like her I'm trying to scrape together a deposit to move to a nicer, safer area somewhere with good white neighborhood and better schools. Every dollar helps us get away from this environment and into a home where we can be comfortable and safe. Please help a single mom give her child the upbringing she deserves. God bless.



