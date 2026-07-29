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Help Preserve a Piece of Auburndale History

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Reilly

Fundraiser funds will be received by ST. ALBANS EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Help Preserve a Piece of Auburndale History

Founded in 1898, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church has been a place of worship, community, and tradition for over 125 years. Located in the heart of Auburndale, Florida—a charming city known for its “Old Florida” character, citrus heritage, and beautiful lakes—our church stands as a beloved local landmark. 


Built in the Carpenter Gothic architectural style common to early 20th-century Florida churches, St. Alban’s features a distinctive wooden structure with a steeply pitched roof and a welcoming narthex. Its sanctuary is lined with narrow, vaulted stained glass windows that have inspired generations of parishioners and visitors alike. As noted by Carl A. Allen, “The St. Alban’s Episcopal Church has been a landmark of Auburndale almost as long as there has been an Auburndale.”


In 1977, our stained glass windows became a special parish project, lovingly designed and created by artist Ted Poitras. They were given as a gift to the people and a tribute to Jesus. Today, a few of these treasured windows are in urgent need of repair to preserve their beauty and structural integrity.

The main window is falling out of its frame. The wood inside the wall has been damaged by termites over the years, allowing the large window to slide down. Repairs would require cutting into the lower third of the exterior wall and replacing all the rotten studs and wood. Some of our smaller windows have bubbled inward from the extreme heat over the last few years.


We are a small church and need help. We can't do this without help from others.


Project Needs

We are raising funds to complete essential restoration work on our chapel’s stained glass windows, including:

  1. Careful removal of the existing stained glass panels
  2. Repair of rotted wooden framing surrounding the windows
  3. Installation of temporary coverings to protect the building during restoration
  4. Professional cleaning and re-leading of the stained glass as needed
  5. Reinstallation of the restored windows with existing exterior glass protection
  6. Interior and exterior trim restoration
  7. Safe cleanup of all related materials and debris


Why It Matters

These windows are more than decorative—they are a meaningful part of our church’s history and identity. Your support will help ensure that St. Alban’s continues to be a place of beauty, worship, and community for generations to come.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to preserving this historic sanctuary.


Thank you for helping us protect and restore St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.


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