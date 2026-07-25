Help Prepare Me for the Nations

My name is Leigha Henslee, and I have an opportunity to travel to Israel with students from Criswell College on a ministry and educational trip that will deepen my faith, strengthen my ministry preparation, and provide opportunities to share the gospel, but I need your help.





God has placed a burden on my heart for the nations, and I am currently preparing for future service through the International Mission Board (IMB). As I pursue God's calling on my life, I want to be equipped to faithfully share the gospel wherever He sends me. I believe this trip to Israel is an important part of that preparation.





During this journey, I will walk the lands where many of the events of Scripture took place, explore important biblical and historical sites, learn from experienced Christian leaders, and engage in ministry opportunities designed to help us better understand God's Word and God's heart for the nations.





For me, this is more than a study tour or sightseeing trip. It is an opportunity to grow as a follower of Christ, gain a deeper understanding of Scripture, and prepare for a lifetime of gospel ministry. Seeing these places firsthand will help me better understand the biblical story, strengthen my faith, and equip me to teach and share God's Word more effectively.





As someone preparing for future missionary service through the IMB, this experience will also provide valuable ministry training and cross-cultural exposure. I believe God can use this trip to help shape me into a more effective servant of Christ and to further confirm and develop His calling on my life. My prayer is that this experience will better prepare me to take the gospel to people and to faithfully serve wherever God leads.





Still, I need your help. I am seeking financial support to help cover the costs of airfare, lodging, transportation, meals, and required trip-related expenses. Every gift, no matter the size, will help make this opportunity possible. If you are unable to give financially, I would be grateful for your prayers. Please pray that God would use this trip to deepen my faith, open doors for gospel conversations, increase my love for His Word, and continue preparing me for a lifetime of missionary service.





Thank you for considering partnering with me. Your support is not funding a vacation. It's investing in gospel ministry, discipleship, and the work God is doing in and through the next generation. By supporting, you are helping prepare a future missionary to take the hope of Christ to the nations. I look forward to sharing updates and stories of how God works throughout this journey. Thank you for your generosity, encouragement, and prayers.





With Christ, After the Lost,

Leigha Henslee