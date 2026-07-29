Help Equip Our Soldiers in the IDF Before Battle





We are a team of IDF soldiers currently serving on the front lines and preparing for imminent operational deployment and combat.





In the coming days and weeks, soldiers will be entering active combat zones to defend Am Yisrael and Eretz Yisrael. While they are ready to do their job, too many are still relying on inadequate, worn-out, or insufficient protective equipment.





This is not about comfort.





This is about protection, readiness, and survival.





The base standard for soldiers is old or low-quality combat gear — especially protective vests and essential operational equipment, like rucking bags and helmets. Soldiers without personally owned gear are often forced to depend on whatever is available at the time they are called up. In the reality of today’s battlefield, that is simply not good enough.





We cannot stand by and wait.





That is why we are raising funds now — before deployment — to purchase critical protective gear and combat equipment that will help ensure soldiers can enter battle properly equipped, protected, and focused entirely on the mission ahead.





Every vest matters.





Every piece of equipment matters.





Every donation can directly impact a soldier heading into combat.





## Stand With Israel’s Soldiers





From abroad, you may not wear the uniform or stand on the battlefield — but right now, you can still play a direct role in protecting those who do.





These soldiers are defending all of us.





They are defending our families, our people, and our homeland.





This is something tangible we can do together.





👉 Donate today to help equip Israel’s frontline defenders before they enter battle.





Your support today helps ensure that when they are called upon, they are not forced to fight with inadequate protection.





Equip a soldier. Protect a life. Strengthen Israel.