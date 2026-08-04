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Help Prenise move out of her grouphome

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPrenise Nickell

Help Prenise move out of her grouphome

Help Me Finally Have a Place to Call Home

Hi, my name is Prenise, and thank you for taking a moment to read my story.

Writing this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do because I’ve always struggled to ask for help. I’ve spent so much of my life trying to be strong, even when I felt like I was carrying more than I could handle.

I have lived through experiences that no child should have to endure. Growing up in Haiti and later trying to rebuild my life in the United States came with challenges and trauma that have left a lasting impact on me. Even though those experiences have been painful, I refuse to let them define the rest of my life.

Today, at 19 years old, I live in a group home. While I’m grateful to have a roof over my head, my dream has always been to have a place where I can finally feel safe, independent, and at peace. I dream of coming home to a space that’s truly mine—a place where I can heal, grow, and begin the next chapter of my life.

I’m not asking for luxury. I’m simply asking for the opportunity to start over.

The money raised will help me pay for the costs of moving into stable housing, including a security deposit, rent, basic furniture, kitchen supplies, and other essentials that most people don’t think twice about but that I currently don’t have.

I’m working toward building a better future for myself. I want to continue growing, become financially independent, and create a life where my past no longer determines my future. This fundraiser is more than a request for financial help—it’s a chance for me to break the cycle of instability and finally begin living the life I’ve been working so hard to reach.

If you’re able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it will make a real difference. If you can’t donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean the world to me. Every share gives my story a chance to reach someone who may be able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, compassion, and support give me hope that brighter days are possible. I truly believe that with a little help, I can build a future filled with stability, hope, and happiness.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in me.


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