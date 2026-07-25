Help poor single mom

Hi my name is Candice. I'm the first in my family to go to college and who is trying to finish, that started completely from the bottom who went homeless from being put into 60,000 worth of student loan debt from being ill-advised. Everything I've done so far has been for my daughter who i have put everything into as raising her as a single mom. Soon I will be put through my second knee surgery but as a mom with no car and no other help im looking for good souls that will help me through my journey with this knee surgery and the recovery. Thank you to anyone that helps because any little thing will be alot of help right now.