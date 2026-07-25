Help Polly Get Unstuck!

I have a two-year-old Quaker parrot named Polly. Two days ago, she was diagnosed with egg binding after the veterinarian discovered a large egg lodged inside her abdomen. During her appointment, the veterinarian did everything she could to safely drain the egg while Polly was under examination and having X-rays taken, but unfortunately, it wasn’t possible.





My sister and I were advised to take Polly to the nearest avian emergency hospital, where they have the equipment and specialists who may be able to remove the egg without resorting to emergency surgery. Unfortunately, just being seen for an emergency appointment costs $200, and that doesn’t include diagnostics, treatment, hospitalization, or any additional procedures she may need. The total cost is far beyond what our family can currently afford.





Polly is the sweetest little bird I could have ever asked for. She’s playful, affectionate, and has brought so much joy into my life over the past two years. Watching her struggle, knowing she’s in pain despite the medication she’s currently taking, has been absolutely heartbreaking. Every day that passes, I’m terrified of losing her before we’re able to get her the treatment she desperately needs.





I’m doing everything I can to save money as quickly as possible, but time is not on Polly’s side. If you’re able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would mean more than I can ever express. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing Polly’s story would also help tremendously.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for any kindness or support you can offer. It truly means the world to us, and especially to Polly.