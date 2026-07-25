Help pls me get the right school equipment

Hi everyone,





I'm trying to raise some money to buy an Apple Watch Series 11 and an AirPods Max 2. Yes, these are 2 things that most people would consider 'nice to have' over 'need to have'. There are many people who are struggling far more than I am at the moment, but I'm just putting these up for people who want to donate if they wish.





The Apple Watch would help me keep track of my fitness and other goals. It would also allow me to receive notifications and see other things on my watch instead of on my phone. The AirPods Max 2 would allow me to listen to music, watch videos, and make calls in very high quality sound. They would also be great for studying, traveling, and just relaxing around.





Any amount of money that you donate will help me reach my goal.





A share of this fundraiser would also be greatly appreciated.





Thank you so much for reading and any support you can give me with my fundraiser!