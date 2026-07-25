Help me please

Hello,im dayana





We are a group of brothers and sisters going through a very difficult financial situation. We struggle to afford basic necessities such as food, clothing, and other essential needs. Our situation is so difficult that we do not even have beds to sleep on.

Our mother is also unwell and needs proper food and care, but our financial situation does not allow us to provide what she needs.

We are asking for your help and support during this hard time. Any donation, no matter how small, would make a huge difference in our lives and help us provide food, clothing, and other basic necessities.

We sincerely appreciate your kindness and generosity, and we pray that everyone who helps us is blessed.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide. I hope u guys help me and thanks