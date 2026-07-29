Help please

I am not one to usually beg for help but at this point I need to. I am a single mom of two who is also on disability from and accident that happened when I was three years old. I lived in a home with my children and the rent was great I could afford it then the landlord sold the house and the new owner had plans to get us out so he could remodel and sell it for more. Now me and my kids are trying to get into this new place but are coming up short. We have mostly all of it but like I said a little short. If any one can help it would be greatly appreciated.