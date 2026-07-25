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Help Plant The Whole Word Church in Newnan

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byPastor Jerry

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Whole Word Christian Church, Inc.

Help Plant The Whole Word Church in Newnan

We’re planting The Whole Word Christian Church — a new Sabbath-keeping fellowship in the Newnan, Tyrone, Peachtree City, and Fairburn area — with hearts full of hope and expectation.


From the very beginning, our deepest desire has been simple: to create a warm, grace-filled spiritual home where people can genuinely meet Jesus, experience authentic community, and grow deep in the whole Word of God.


Our Vision

A vibrant, multigenerational family transformed by Truth, empowered by Prayer, matured through Discipleship, and sent out in Service — all for the glory of the Lord Jesus Christ.


What Makes Us Different

Every Saturday we gather for Christ-centered worship that brings real rest. We joyfully celebrate God’s Holy Days. We teach the full counsel of Scripture — Old and New Testaments together. And we serve our neighbors with open hearts.


Live the SABBATH Way

Scripture First • Adore Christ • Build Believers • Bless Others • Announce the Kingdom • Together in Unity • Holy & Hopeful Living.


Why We Need Your Help

We are a small but passionate launch team of 5 (growing to 10) preparing for our first public Sabbath services in December 2026. We have already been recognized as a church in Georgia, and our federal 501(c)(3) application is in progress. 


To launch strong in December 2026 and sustain the first year, we need to raise $75,000.


How Your Gift Will Help:

  1. Secure a welcoming place for weekly Sabbath worship
  2. Reach families searching for biblical truth through marketing and advertising
  3. Provide sound, video, livestream, and children’s ministry equipment
  4. Serve our communities through meals, food drives, and outreach
  5. Support basic operations and ministry in the first year


Every gift — no matter the size — us build a church where people can find rest, truth, healing, and genuine family. Whether it’s a one-time gift, monthly support, or simply sharing this campaign, your generosity truly matters. You are helping create something lasting and beautiful in our area.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for considering standing with us in this journey.


With gratitude and expectation,

— Pastor Jerry & The Whole Word Launch Team

Newnan, Georgia

www.thewholeword.org

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