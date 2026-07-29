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Help Plant Churches and Bring Hope to the people

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byOpoku Emmanuel

Help Plant Churches and Bring Hope to the people

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations…” Matthew 28:19


Dear Friends, and lovers of CHRIST

My name is PASTOR OPOKU EMMANUEL and I am a missionary serving in Ghana. God has called me to take the Gospel of Jesus Christ to communities where many people are in need of spiritual guidance, discipleship, and a loving Christian family.

Every week, we preach the Gospel, disciple new believers, pray for the sick, encourage broken families, mentor young people, and share the love of Christ with those who have little hope. By God’s grace, a church has already been planted in one of these communities, and lives are being transformed through the power of the Gospel.

The photographs on this page show the church where we currently worship, our congregation, the surrounding community, and the land where we hope to continue developing the ministry. They represent both what God has already done and the work that still lies ahead.

Despite these encouraging beginnings, our resources are very limited. We long to see more churches established, more souls reached, and stronger Christian communities built, but we cannot do it alone.

Today, I humbly invite you to become a partner in this mission.

Our goal is to raise $15,000 to continue the work God has entrusted to us.

How Your Donation Will Be Used

🏗️ Church Building and Facility Development –

$7,000

  1. Completing and improving the worship facility.
  2. Basic construction and renovation work.
  3. Flooring, roofing, painting, and essential finishing.
  4. Creating a safe and welcoming place for worship and discipleship.

🪑 Chairs, Sound Equipment & Worship Materials –

$3,000

  1. Additional chairs for our growing congregation.
  2. Public address system, microphones, speakers, and other worship equipment.
  3. Pulpit improvements and teaching materials.

📖 Evangelism, Church Planting & Discipleship –

$2,000

  1. Gospel outreaches in nearby communities.
  2. Bible distribution and discipleship materials.
  3. Transportation for missionary work.
  4. Church planting activities in underserved areas.

Community Outreach & Compassion Ministry –

$2,000

  1. Support for vulnerable families.
  2. Assistance for children, widows, and the elderly when resources allow.
  3. Community evangelism and practical acts of Christian love.

📋 Project Administration & Accountability –

$1,000

  1. Transportation related to the project.
  2. Communication and reporting.
  3. Documentation and regular updates for donors to ensure transparency.

Every donation, whether $10, $25, $50, $100, or more, brings us closer to reaching another person with the love of Christ.

If you are unable to give financially, you can still make a tremendous difference by sharing this campaign with your church, family, friends, and social networks.

We are committed to using every contribution responsibly. As the project progresses, we will provide updates, photographs, and testimonies so that every supporter can see the impact of their generosity.

Your gift is not simply helping to construct a building—it is helping create a place where people can worship God, hear the Gospel, grow in faith, and find hope for generations to come.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and consider partnering with us.

May the Lord richly bless you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.

With gratitude,


Pastor Emmanuel Opoku

Missionary/Shepherd

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