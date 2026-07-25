Help Philly Jim

My friend Jimmy has always been there for me. He has been a blessing during times that no one else would. I desperately want to help him because his home situation is about to be put in jeopardy. I found someone selling a older mobile home in fairly good condition that a landlord is willing to sell for 15000 which make Jimmy only having to pay the $400 dollar lot rent which make things super easy on him. Thank any and all for your help in this goal. He's a good friend and practically family at this point. God bless