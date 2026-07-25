Help pheenix fight and support her family!

Help Phoenix Fight and Support Her Family

Hi, my name is Summer, and I’m creating this fundraiser for my best friend, Kiera, and her family.

Kiera is one of the most selfless people I know. She is a devoted mother of three who is always there for her own children, as well as countless others in our community. No matter what someone is going through, Kiera is the first to step up and help. Now, it’s our turn to be there for her.

Her 7 year-old daughter, Phoenix, has faced incredible challenges since she was a baby. She has serious heart and lung conditions that have resulted in countless hospital visits throughout her young life. Right now, Kiera and Phoenix are at Seattle Children’s Hospital for a two-week stay. This is their second extended trip there, and while we all hope it will be the last, their journey is far from certain.

As any parent can imagine, watching your child struggle to breathe instead of simply enjoying being a kid is heartbreaking. Through it all, Kiera continues to stay strong for Phoenix and the rest of her family, carrying a burden no parent should have to bear alone.

The financial strain of traveling for medical care, staying away from home, paying for food, gas, lodging, and other unexpected expenses adds even more stress during an already overwhelming time.

If you are able, please consider donating to help ease some of the financial burden so Kiera can focus on what matters most—being by Phoenix’s side as she fights for her health.

Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. If you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express.

Thank you for helping us surround this incredible family with love, hope, and support during one of the hardest seasons of their lives.



