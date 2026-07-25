Help Peter Inells with his cancer battle

One of our veterans, my friend, Army brother, and fellow Jeeper… is battling for his life and his business …and needs our support.





ANY amount will help. A small business owner in Cheyenne, WY, who has given back to countless events and organizations… if you’ve ever seen that Jackelope on a van, a Jeep, online, on signs at events around town, you’ve seen his footprint. He’s one of the kindest and most generous people I’ve ever known. He’d give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Now he is the one who needs us. Please consider helping any way you can.