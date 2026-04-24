Help People Affected by Earthquake in Venezuela

Dear friends and supporters,





My name is Nathaly Rodriguez, I was born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela. I currently live in California, yet my most of my family still lives there. I know how bad it really is and how long it will take to recover. My second country is hurting. I found this organization I trust to truly help.





I am reaching out to you on behalf of Global Empowerment Mission Inc. (GEM), a remarkable organization dedicated to assisting vulnerable communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises. GEM acts as a first responder, empowering individuals and families to rebuild their lives through sustainable recovery solutions. They give 97% of their donations to their cause.





THE SITUATION IS BAD:

I am from Caracas, Venezuela and currently live in California. My family lives in Venezuela. My country is in desperate need of help. Many people in my city and other areas lost their lives and many people have lost everything. There are children, orphans, and people still trapped. I talk with my father and family many times a day when they can get on wifi.

Your generous donations can really help the people on the ground who already had very little. Together, we can support GEM’s life-changing initiatives, allowing them to:

Provide immediate relief supplies such as food, water, and medical assistance to affected areas. Shelter and a sense of community and HOPE. Facilitate longterm recovery programs that help Caracas and La Guaira and all of my home country.

Every contribution counts and will really make a difference to the people of Venezuela who wear their heart on their sleeve. I personally thank you for your support and taking the time to care about my home country.Together we will help the people of Venezuela recover.





Nathaly



