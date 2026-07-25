Save Penny's Life - URGENT

URGENT UPDATE: 7/9/2026

Penny needs imaging and surgery totalling $8k. Nobody is willing or able to help and I've been told to just euthanize her. That would kill me. Literally. She's all I have. Please please I need a miracle. I'm losing all faith.













Hello. I'm Tina and this fundraiser is for my little dog, Penny.





Two years ago, she had a malignant tumor (soft tissue carcinoma) that gave her only 18 months to live. A fundraiser saved her life, and the surgery was a success.





EDIT: Surgery is needed as confirmed today. Please pray. I have zero dollars and her time is short.

Last week, we discovered a new hard lump in the same spot, and it's appeared very quickly. Since her first surgery, I have gone on disability due to PTSD. We do not have any funds saved to help get another surgery or even proper testing. Any help financially or via sharing of our link would be so appreciated. I cannot have children of my own so she's my baby, and I can't lose her. I pray constantly for help and sometimes I don't feel I'm being heard. Please please help. I know we're strangers but I have to have faith in the good in this world. Bless you all for reading.



