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Help Paying Property Taxes - Urgent Need

Goal$2,900 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySharon Holloway

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sharon Holloway

Help Paying Property Taxes - Urgent Need

I never imagined that one day, I would find myself in this heart-wrenching position—begging for help to save a piece of land that has been in my family for generations. It’s hard enough losing your home, but when it’s the place where you grew up and memories were made with loved ones, it cuts deep into your soul.

The reason for this heartbreak? Property taxes—a seemingly innocuous cost until it threatens to snatch away your roots. I tried every legal means possible, but as fate would have it, financial assistance was out of reach. Banks turned me down when I sought a loan, leaving my family’s land vulnerable and up for auction. I have no family or friends who are willing to help, and I am at my wit's end. Right now, prayer, hope, and believing in the goodness of people is all I have left.

The clock is ticking, and time seems to be against me now more than ever before. I feel a deep sense of responsibility towards my parents’ legacy—to keep their name intact on that piece of land they so lovingly tended for years.

I stand here today, humbled and heartbroken but also filled with an unwavering hope. Hope that comes from the kindness of strangers who have reached out in times of need. It's this very humanity, your compassion, which I cling to as my last lifeline. Your generosity can breathe new life into what feels like a dying dream right now—a safe haven for future generations.

Your donation, however small or large, will be the golden key that unlocks the gates of our home once again. It’s not just about keeping land; it’s about preserving memories and carrying forward a legacy steeped in love and respect towards nature. I am eternally grateful to anyone who can find it within their hearts to help me at this critical moment.

If you are moved by my story, please share your blessings—be it financial or moral support. Every dollar counts as we work tirelessly against time to secure our family’s land from the auction block. Thank you for reading and thank you in advance if you choose to be part of turning this crisis into a moment of triumph over adversity.

With all my heart, I thank you.


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