Help paying for car repairs

Need help paying for a car repair on our secondary vehicle. My wife and I have 3 children and currently have a minivan , but our second vehicle needs the clutch and clutch master cylinder replaced. With the busyness of my wife attending things and me attending things such as our bible studies and kids sports events, and us both having to share one vehicle makes it difficult. Especially if we need to split the kids up and each of us take 1 or 2 kids with us this will help it be a possibility.

Our church that we attend has already generously helped us pay for the parts needed to fix the car , but we need help paying for the labor costs at a shop.

Any amount that is raised on here will be greatly appreciated. I know the Lord will carry us through this , even if we don't reach our goal. Thank You and God Bless You All