Help pay for surgery.

Hey Y'all ,

My name is Shanda Sheean. I really don't know where to start. I'm asking for $700 enough to cover the $684.53 due by 7-27( sorry for the short notice). Let me tell you y'all a bit about me. Back in 2022 I got divorced and got income based apartment with my 4 kids. Things were going good except for losing my big toe my ringtone my pinky toe on my right foot but in March of 23 I got the wound vac infection gone,all clear. So on August 8th of 2023 me and my family went to Burnett Park and my swimming and I really don't feel my feet so I got a little blister and it popped and it was bad it was gang green. So for 5 months after my all clear it sat and festered and for 2 weeks it almost killed me I threw up every time I took anything in. So 8-9-2023 I lost my Right foot.But i didn't let that define me. Got married a year later 8-16-2024.Then October 17 2024 I found out I had Breast cancer, lost them on November 18th. I have continued to struggle from there. My husband went to jail,I got evicted from housing. Had to split my kids up and my 16 yr old son at the time got a job and the 2 of us have lived in a motel for 15 months. I'm losing my arm due to multiple issues, a trigger finger, carpal tunnel, and 2 pinched nerves. It's been this way for 6 + months.I've lost most function with it and I'm right handed. Surgery is the only thing that can help. I've been waiting for 2 months and 5 days prior they tell me that my insurance is only paying 80%. I know that 684.53 isn't much but it's a lot to me. I'm on a set income, My husband is home and him and my son are trying to save money for a deposit so we can get a home. I'm not asking for much not able to work or I would and I've no family. So I'm relying on the power of prayer and friends. I'm tired of feeling like a Burden to my kids. Thank you and God Bless.