Help pay for medical care for a young girl

I had hoped not to have to do this again, but here we are. By now you're probably aware of the several serious medical problems my friend Karen and her family have faced over the past two years. Currently her younger daughter has a high fever and really should be in the hospital, but Karen doesn't have the money for that, and I'm not in a position to help very much. Karen is still recovering from a recent surgery herself and doesn't have the strength to work or properly care for her daughter. I'm hoping to raise enough to pay for a few days of hospital care to give Karen a break and make sure her daughter is getting the best care possible. Thank you.