Help pay for final costs for Dylan Driggers

UPDATE: Dylans funeral has been paid for thanks to all of the help of friends, family and even strangers. I can't thank you guys enough.

IF any thing else is received beyond the $2090, it will ALL go towards a headstone for my baby with his great grandparents in Black Creek Cemetery in Bryan County Ga.





Again from the bottom of my heart thank you all for all the support received!!!





If anyone would like to donate any further without using this, I do have cash app, PayPal, and Venmo

Cash App: $firegirl1909

Venmo: @Tina1909

PayPal: firegirl1909@gmail.com





On Friday April 24th I received the call no mother ever wants to get. My sweet baby boy, Dylan, was hurt. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head. He was officially pronounced on April 26, 2026 at 12:19 pm.

As of now, I'm unsure what the medical bills will amount to, but my main concern at the moment is make sure his funeral services have been covered.

Thanks to an amazing funeral home, that knows my family well, we haven't been hit with the astronomical amounts I've seen, but I haven't been able to work for over 2 years now due to caring for both my mom and dad (step but raised me) who we just lost in January 17, & 26, 2026.

I hate to ask for any help, but we just can't swing the full just under $3k quick enough for the funeral home. They have already been so very gracious to my family over the years..

The support that has been shown to my family the last week and a half has been amazing.. I can't thank everyone enough... It has meant so much to me and my family..