Help Pay For Mom's Care Facility this Month

I am reaching out for help during a difficult time. Our only vehicle broke down unexpectedly, and the repair cost has left us short on funds to pay for my mother's care facility this month. My husband is 79 and currently undergoing chemo and radiation for lung cancer, and I am 67, living on social security. We have no pensions or other resources to fall back on, and this sudden expense has left us in a tough spot.





My mother relies on her care facility for safety and comfort, and missing this month's payment would put her at risk. The funds raised will go directly toward covering her care, ensuring she can stay in a stable environment while we manage these challenges. Our car is essential for getting to medical appointments and daily needs, so the repair was unavoidable.





We are grateful for any support during this time. Your help would mean so much to us.