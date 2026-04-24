Help pay bill

I’m in a 18 wheeler accident on may 28 2026

and have injury in my lower back and neck surgery on my lefty knee and 2 broken rib 6,7 on lefty side and it’s hart to return work because I can’t stand up or sit down for long period imposible to lift weight if I work one day next day it’s imposible to go work for the lower back pain. Have L5 and S1 lumbar disc gone. The Fussion surgery it’s on hold for Monney issue. Appreciate your help to pay my house bills Hod bless