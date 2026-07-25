Help Paul raise funds for school and business 🙏

Hi.My name is Paul, and I am a young Nigerian student , but due to financial challenges, I am struggling to raise the funds needed for tuition and other educational expenses. I am humbly reaching out to ask for any support to raise funds for school and to use the rest to start up a business. I'd be grateful if you be able to contribute, whether through a donation or by grants .

Thank you for your time, kindness, and consideration. Your support could make a life-changing difference in my education and future.