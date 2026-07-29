Help Paul Fight Against Severe Lung Conditions

Paul is Fighting Against Severe Lung Conditions and Rare disease he is a Long Life Asthmatic And Bronchiectasis with a History of Collapsed Lung and Seizures, doing this to raise funds to get him overseas to Miami because his income could never cover these expenses, Any Donations will be well Appreciated, can paypal me his wife Barbara McLaughlin White, paypal barbara.mclaughlin95@yahoo.com Thanks Donation Button will not work but can paypal me with the email above