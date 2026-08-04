Help Patrice Carter/Knight

Thatcher me is how other races will help their own, but we just ignore the cries for help the mental and emotional drain families are going through especially the Blk community! I can do this alone this time. Patrice would have two fits if she knew I started this campaign so she doesn’t become Houseless, please her and her autistic son Can Not be on the streets if that happens they'll(CPS) take him without a doubt! Patrice is only one month behind in her rent and actually has money to pay for Aug but July was left unpaid which means she only has until the 9th of Aug to cover both months or the EVICTION process will start!!! If that happens no doubt DOCS will be notified. Can we PLEASE show up and show out for this single Mom? Yes, she works but the ends didn’t meet last month having to pay out of pocket for her own dental work took a chuck out., IYKYK, If killer kids and racist women can raise funds on this platform I got to believe WE can cover one month of rent for Patrice!