Help Pastor Melissa Replace Her Vehicle

On 4/1/26 around 10 AM EST, Pastor Melissa was traveling to a meeting. After turning off the interstate and driving for approximately ten minutes, she followed a truck onto a side road to cross a low cement bridge. There were no warning signs or indications of danger. While the truck crossed safely, a sudden flash flood—described as a "pop-up thunder burst"—occurred while she was in the middle of the bridge.





The front of the vehicle cleared the water, but the back remained submerged, leaving her stranded. During this time, Melissa was on her morning prayer call, and several pastors joined her in prayer. Two men and a young child eventually arrived to assist her. They helped Melissa out of the vehicle and pushed it to safety once it was placed in neutral. Despite waiting for three hours and attempting to restart the car, water had entered the intake. The insurance adjuster has since deemed the vehicle a total loss, but has refused to pay to cover the expense of replacing this vehicle and Melissa's main source of transportation.





Since then, Melissa has only had a rental car for 10 days, which the insurance did provide. She is in desperate need of a new vehicle but needs to raise the $2500 down payment for the new car. Our prayer is to help her raise the money needed quickly so that Melissa can continue her ministry and restore service to her family and community. Every $100, $50 or $25 gift will help us quickly reach our goal.





Pastor Melissa is the founder of Joy Today Ministries, which strives to preach the gospel to a lost and dying world, equipping them to move forward and live a victorious life. Melissa provides one-on-one personal coaching, conferences, counseling, prayer calls, social media teachings and traveling ministry to accomplish their mission.





We know that the Lord will provide and we thank Him in advance for hearing our prayers. Every gift is such a blessing and will help Pastor Melissa continue in her God given calling.





PS We chose GiveSendGo for our campaign because of the low cost and minimal credit card fees. If you prefer to donate to Joy Today Ministries directly, visit https://joytodayministries.org. Joy Today Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 83-4397428).





Thank you for your prayers and support!







