GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Pastor Melissa Replace Her Vehicle

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byEllen Hurt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ellen Hurt

Help Pastor Melissa Replace Her Vehicle

On 4/1/26 around 10 AM EST, Pastor Melissa was traveling to a meeting. After turning off the interstate and driving for approximately ten minutes, she followed a truck onto a side road to cross a low cement bridge. There were no warning signs or indications of danger. While the truck crossed safely, a sudden flash flood—described as a "pop-up thunder burst"—occurred while she was in the middle of the bridge.


The front of the vehicle cleared the water, but the back remained submerged, leaving her stranded. During this time, Melissa was on her morning prayer call, and several pastors joined her in prayer. Two men and a young child eventually arrived to assist her. They helped Melissa out of the vehicle and pushed it to safety once it was placed in neutral. Despite waiting for three hours and attempting to restart the car, water had entered the intake. The insurance adjuster has since deemed the vehicle a total loss, but has refused to pay to cover the expense of replacing this vehicle and Melissa's main source of transportation.


Since then, Melissa has only had a rental car for 10 days, which the insurance did provide. She is in desperate need of a new vehicle but needs to raise the $2500 down payment for the new car. Our prayer is to help her raise the money needed quickly so that Melissa can continue her ministry and restore service to her family and community. Every $100, $50 or $25 gift will help us quickly reach our goal.


Pastor Melissa is the founder of Joy Today Ministries, which strives to preach the gospel to a lost and dying world, equipping them to move forward and live a victorious life. Melissa provides one-on-one personal coaching, conferences, counseling, prayer calls, social media teachings and traveling ministry to accomplish their mission.


We know that the Lord will provide and we thank Him in advance for hearing our prayers. Every gift is such a blessing and will help Pastor Melissa continue in her God given calling.


PS We chose GiveSendGo for our campaign because of the low cost and minimal credit card fees. If you prefer to donate to Joy Today Ministries directly, visit https://joytodayministries.org. Joy Today Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 83-4397428).


Thank you for your prayers and support!



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve