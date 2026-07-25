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Help Pastor Ita

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$315 USD

Fundraiser created byIta Talamantes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Iglesia CP Jesucristo Redentor

Help Pastor Ita

Help Pastor Ita Preserve A Place of Hope. Iglesia CP Jesucristo Redentor 3633 Alameda El Paso Tx 79905

For many years, Pastor Ita Talamantes has faithfully dedicated her life to serving God by serving others. She has ministered to the homeless, helped reconcile broken families, and walked alongside people as they rebuild their lives. Her compassion reaches far beyond the walls of the church—she preaches in the streets, participates in community clean-ups, and offers hope, prayer, and practical support to anyone in need. Through her work with both the city and her church, Pastor Ita has become a trusted friend, mentor, and source of encouragement to countless people.


The church is more than just a building—it is a place of refuge, worship, and hope for the community. It provides a safe space where people can find prayer, encouragement, and support during life’s most difficult seasons. Today, the church is facing urgent repair needs and mortgage payments that must be met to keep its doors open.


We are humbly asking for your support. Every donation, no matter 

the amount, will go directly toward the church’s mortgage, necessary repairs, and ministry resources so Pastor Ita can continue the work God has called her to do.


If Pastor Ita has ever touched your life—or if you simply want to help preserve a ministry that is changing lives—we ask that you prayerfully consider giving. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and praying for Pastor Ita and the church.


Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for helping ensure this ministry continues to be a light in the community. May God richly bless you.


Ayudemos a la pastora Ita a preservar el lugar de esperanza


Por muchos años la pastora Ita Talamantes a dedicado su vida fielmente al servir a Dios, sirviendo a otros. A ministrado a los indigentes, a ayudado a reconciliar familias; a ayudado a drogadictos, alcohólicos. a cambiar sus vidas por medio de la palabra de Jesucristo. La pastora a dedicado tiempo y esfuerzo al caminar lado a lado para que personas vuelvan a construir sus vidas. Su compasión va más allá de las paredes de la iglesia..predica en las calles, participa ayudando en la comunidad de su ciudad, orando  y dando apoyo práctico al necesitado. Por medio del trabajo en su iglesia y comunidad, la pastora Ita se a ganado la confianza de ser un amigo, mentor y apoyo para mucha gente.

La iglesia es más que un edificio; es un lugar de refugio, adoración y esperanza para la comunidad. Provee un lugar seguro en donde la gente recibe oración y encuentra paz para los momentos difíciles de la vida. 

Hoy la iglesia se encuentra urgentemente necesitada, necesitada de múltiples reparaciones y pagos de hipoteca que se requieren para mantener sus puertas abiertas. 


Estamos humildemente pidiendo de su ayuda para poder realizar llevar acabo estas reparaciones y pagos y así poder continuar con esta labor en nuestra comunidad. Cada donativo es grandemente agradecido e irá directamente para su propósito en la iglesia 


Si de alguna manera este ministerio a impactado tu vida u si solo gustas ayudar a un ministerio que ayuda a cambiar vidas..hazlo. También puedes ayudar compartiendo esto con tus familiares y amigos y orando por este ministerio y por la pastora Ita 


Muchas gracias por tu generosidad y apoyo. Dios te bendiga rica y abundante 



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