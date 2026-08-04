Help Pastor Doris Get an Accessible Van for Her Daughter, Timera

Our Goal: $7,000

For decades, Pastor Doris has poured her heart into North Minneapolis. She has spent her life ministering to our community, lifting up the hurting, praying for the broken, and being a steady source of hope and love for so many of us.

Today, I am launching this GiveSendGo campaign because it is our turn to lift her up.

Forty-three years ago, Doris’s world changed in an instant when her four-year-old daughter was struck in the head by a truck. Doctors gave the little girl just 72 hours to live. In that moment of deep anguish, Doris made a profound vow: She asked God to save her daughter's life, promising that if He did, she would live for Him and care for her daughter for the rest of her life.

God answered that prayer. Today, her daughter is 47 years old. Praise the Lord!

Because of the severe impact of the accident, her daughter requires total, round-the-clock care. She cannot walk, talk, or sit up without assistance, and her communication is very limited. Yet, through 43 years of selfless love, Pastor Doris has honored her promise every single day without a single word of complaint.

The Need

As time goes on, the physical toll of transferring her daughter in and out of a standard vehicle has become increasingly difficult. A wheelchair-accessible vehicle with a proper tie-down system is no longer just a convenience—it is a vital necessity for their safety and independence.

We have a clear, achievable path to make this happen:

The Vehicle: We are working with Mobility Works to secure a 2017 Dodge Caravan. State Support: The state will cover the cost of the conversion only. They are in process of reviewing the total conversion cost of $22,000. Our Goal: We need to raise $7,000 to cover the cost of the base vehicle and get Pastor Doris and Timera on the road.

What This Means to Them

Having this vehicle will mean the world to both of them. It will allow them to travel safely to church, visit local parks, grab ice cream on a summer afternoon, and enjoy the simple gift of being out in the community together.

Pastor Doris would never ask for this help herself, but as her friends, neighbors, and community, we can make this dream a reality for a woman who has given so much of her life to serving others.

How You Can Help

Donate: Any amount—whether $10, $50, or $500—gets us closer to that $7,000 goal. Share: Please share this link with your church groups, friends, and on social media. Pray: Keep Pastor Doris and her daughter in your prayers as we work to surround them with support.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for helping us bless a woman who has been a blessing to so many!