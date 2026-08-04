GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Pastor Doris Get an Accessible Van

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$1,200 USD

Fundraiser created byMark Walker

Help Pastor Doris Get an Accessible Van

Help Pastor Doris Get an Accessible Van for Her Daughter, Timera

Our Goal: $7,000

 

For decades, Pastor Doris has poured her heart into North Minneapolis. She has spent her life ministering to our community, lifting up the hurting, praying for the broken, and being a steady source of hope and love for so many of us.

 

Today, I am launching this GiveSendGo campaign because it is our turn to lift her up.

 

Forty-three years ago, Doris’s world changed in an instant when her four-year-old daughter was struck in the head by a truck. Doctors gave the little girl just 72 hours to live. In that moment of deep anguish, Doris made a profound vow: She asked God to save her daughter's life, promising that if He did, she would live for Him and care for her daughter for the rest of her life.

 

God answered that prayer. Today, her daughter is 47 years old. Praise the Lord!

 

Because of the severe impact of the accident, her daughter requires total, round-the-clock care. She cannot walk, talk, or sit up without assistance, and her communication is very limited. Yet, through 43 years of selfless love, Pastor Doris has honored her promise every single day without a single word of complaint.

 

The Need

As time goes on, the physical toll of transferring her daughter in and out of a standard vehicle has become increasingly difficult. A wheelchair-accessible vehicle with a proper tie-down system is no longer just a convenience—it is a vital necessity for their safety and independence.

 

We have a clear, achievable path to make this happen:

  1. The Vehicle: We are working with Mobility Works to secure a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
  2. State Support: The state will cover the cost of the conversion only. They are in process of reviewing the total conversion cost of $22,000.
  3. Our Goal: We need to raise $7,000 to cover the cost of the base vehicle and get Pastor Doris and Timera on the road.

 

What This Means to Them

Having this vehicle will mean the world to both of them. It will allow them to travel safely to church, visit local parks, grab ice cream on a summer afternoon, and enjoy the simple gift of being out in the community together.

 

Pastor Doris would never ask for this help herself, but as her friends, neighbors, and community, we can make this dream a reality for a woman who has given so much of her life to serving others.

 

How You Can Help

  1. Donate: Any amount—whether $10, $50, or $500—gets us closer to that $7,000 goal.
  2. Share: Please share this link with your church groups, friends, and on social media.
  3. Pray: Keep Pastor Doris and her daughter in your prayers as we work to surround them with support.

 

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for helping us bless a woman who has been a blessing to so many!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $100 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $510 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $1,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $615 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,775 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve