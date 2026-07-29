Help Parth Get a 3D Printer to Help Animals

Hi! My name is Parth Patil, and I am a 12-year-old student who is passionate about STEM, entrepreneurship, 3D printing, and helping animals in my community.

I started the 520 Foundation in memory of my dog Willow, who passed away about a year ago. She inspired me to help animals receive the care, safety, and support they deserve. Since then, I have raised over $1,000 for animal-related causes through dog walking, fundraising events, community projects, and 3D printing.

I also helped start a charity drive at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, which collected two truckloads of donated items for animals in need. I won a persuasive essay contest by writing about bringing a dog fundraiser to my school, and because I won the contest, I was able to help turn the idea into a real fundraiser.

I became interested in 3D printing after visiting my friend in Florida who owned a printer. I loved designing models and creating useful items, and it inspired me to combine technology with helping animals and the community.

Right now, I currently have over 75 orders in the past two weeks and 3 bulk orders. I am trying to raise money for a Bambu Lab P2S AMS Combo, PLA filament, replacement nozzles, and other supplies needed to continue growing my 3D-printing projects.

My goal is to create affordable pet safety products such as custom dog tags, slow-feeding bowls, and other useful pet accessories. According to the University of Arizona, only 48% of lost dogs had any form of identification. I designed a custom dog tag that I can produce for less than $2 so more families can help keep their pets safe.

I am also planning to partner with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to help provide affordable dog tags and support animal welfare projects in the community.

The total amount I am trying to raise is about $955. The breakdown is:

• Bambu Lab P2S AMS Combo — $800

• PLA Filament — $75

• Replacement nozzles/tools — $50

• Packaging & supplies — $30

Even a small donation would help and mean a lot to me. Thank you for supporting my project and helping me combine technology, creativity, and community service to help animals.

You can learn more about my projects here:

https://sites.google.com/view/520foundation

Thank you so much for your support!

— Parth Patil

520 Foundation