Help Parker Get Back On Adventures!

On April 19, 2025, our family's life changed forever. Our sweet son, Parker, suffered a spinal cord injury in an ATV accident on our farm. At just 5 years old, he became paralyzed.

Parker will be turning 7 soon, and despite everything he has faced, he continues to amaze us with his strength, courage, and smile. While life looks different now, his love for the outdoors, exploring, and being part of the adventures on our family farm hasn't changed.

We're fundraising to purchase an Extreme Motus Chair, an all-terrain mobility chair designed to go where a traditional wheelchair simply can't. This chair would give Parker the freedom to explore trails, ride around the farm, hunt, fish, go the the beach and enjoy the outdoors with his family and friends. More than that, it would allow him to be a kid again—to experience the independence and adventure every child deserves.

The cost of an Extreme Motus Chair is significant. That's why we're reaching out to our community for help. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Parker one step closer to getting back to the life he loves.

If you're unable to donate, sharing Parker's story with others would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. Your encouragement has carried us through our hardest days, and together, we can help Parker get back to making memories, exploring the outdoors, and embracing every adventure that lies ahead.

With gratitude,

The Brode Family



