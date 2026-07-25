Help Paris Heal

I’m reaching out to ask for support for my coworker and friend, Paris, as she faces an incredibly difficult health challenge.





Over the past several months, Paris has become very ill and has been struggling with a very serious medical condition affecting her bile duct. She has become extremely weak due to her inability to eat normally and has been relying mostly on liquids while also battling significant nausea. Having lost a substantial amount of muscle mass, it has made even walking short distances very exhausting.





She will soon undergo a bile duct stent procedure and has a long journey to recovery ahead. Because of how much this illness has affected her ability to work, she will be out of work for the rest of this month at the very least. During this time, she’s facing the stress of keeping up with everyday living expenses and other unexpected costs that come with navigating a serious illness. In addition, black mold has been found in her home, which may be posing an additional threat to her health and has created another financial expense.





Those who know Paris personally are aware of what a caring and thoughtful person she is. I've had the privilege to witness this firsthand from getting to work alongside her for over a year. The fruits of the Spirit are clearly evident in her love and faithfulness towards God and her genuine love and compassion towards others. She is the kind of person that would help anyone who has a need, and it’s my prayer that we can rally around her with that same love and support.





Any donation amount whatsoever will help ease the financial burden she's carrying and allow her to focus on regaining her strength and healing. If you're not able to give, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Paris in your prayers would mean a lot. Prayers for wisdom for her doctors as well as prayers for healing and peace for Paris would be greatly appreciated.





May God bless each person who offers encouragement, support, or prayers during this challenging time.





-Chloe