Help Pamela Access Life Saving Cancer Care

Help My Sister Pamela Robertson Continue Her Fight with Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Watching someone you love go through this is heartbreaking… and right now, my sister could really use the support of a wider community.

This is hard to share, because she is someone who rarely asks for anything—but right now, she truly needs support.

My sister has been courageously living with stage 4 lung cancer for over two years now. What she has faced—and continues to face—is something no one should have to endure, yet she meets it every day with strength, humility, and quiet resilience.

From the outside, she may seem like she’s managing… but what I witness as her sister tells a deeper story.

Her body is exhausted. She is anemic, losing blood without clear answers, and has needed two blood transfusions in less than two months just to stabilize. She recently received an iron infusion, which helped her ferritin levels, but her iron remains low. She is losing weight, muscle, and strength.

And despite everything she is doing, the cancer is still progressing.

She now has a new tumor in her lungs, and one in her brain continues to grow—even after undergoing radiation treatment that caused her to lose most of her hair and significantly impacted her cognitive functioning. Her memory, focus, and clarity have been deeply affected, which has been incredibly difficult for someone who has always had such a sharp, vibrant mind.

Her type of lung cancer is extremely rare. Only about 2–5% of people diagnosed with lung cancer have this type—roughly 1% of the population—which significantly limits the treatment options available to her.

Even with the best available treatments, both of the top-tier medications she was on have stopped working, leaving her without effective options right now.

Because of this, we are now needing to explore other treatment avenues, including potential clinical trials. Many of these options come with extremely high costs, ranging from $35,000–$50,000 per treatment.

We do not want finances to be the reason she cannot access care that could potentially save or extend her life.

This illness has taken so much from her.

She had to let go of her tiny home business due to her declining health—a business she poured her heart, time, and energy into. It has now been over a year since it has been running, and instead of providing financial stability, it left her with debt and no financial gains. That loss alone has been deeply impactful, both financially and emotionally.

The cost of living eventually forced her to leave the coast, and she now lives in a remote area in Falkland with limited access to resources and support. Travel for treatments is expensive and exhausting. She is unable to work due to her health, and right now, she is simply trying to get through each day.

Still… she keeps going.

Her faith has been a steady anchor through all of this. Even in the hardest moments, she continues to hold onto hope, trust, and a deep inner strength.

She is doing everything she can to support her body—through diet, supplements, and holistic therapies—which requires energy and financial resources she needs at this time.

Inspired by the healing support she has received herself, she hopes to offer Vital PEMF Therapy to others navigating illness, recovery, inflammation, and fatigue. This also requires energy and financial resources—both of which are very limited for her right now.

She is not someone who asks for help. She often downplays what she’s going through.

So I am asking for her.

If you are able to donate, any amount will go directly toward:

• Food and basic living expenses

• Travel for medical treatments

• Supplements and supportive therapies

• Accessing alternative treatments and clinical trial opportunities

• Supporting her in building a gentle, sustainable path forward





If you’re not in a place to give financially, we would be so grateful if you could share this page.

And if it feels aligned for you, we also welcome your prayers. Her faith means so much to her, and the support of others—both seen and unseen—truly makes a difference.

We know many are navigating their own challenges right now, and we deeply appreciate any form of support—whether it’s a donation, a share, or holding her in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to read her story and for being part of her support circle.





With gratitude,

Brittany Robertson