Help Pam Get a Home

Pam is homeless in the Pinellas Park , Florida area? She is a classmate of Roosevelt Roads High School in Puerto Rico .Pam Geesaman homeless there and she was living in a tent . Yesterday all of her belongings were stolen including her shelter ( tent ) while she was at the library . She is without a place to sleep or any clothing or toiletries . She has only a debit card which is how her social security check is disbursed but she is a few weeks away from receiving it and I don’t think it’s a great amount . If you are lead in any way to help her please donate here . She is mentally worn out from the stress and suffers from bipolar disorder so it’s especially stressful. Let’s help her get through this tough time in life . We are part of Gods family and we can’t let her down . I appreciate anything you can do but she especially needs our prayers . Thank you in advance .