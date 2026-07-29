Help paint the Hope Center today

Hey friends!





Please take a moment and give towards the final push of the Hope Center building in Bella Vista, Belize. We have the month of May to raise about $800 USD to paint the Hope Center. Every dollar brings this dream to reality. Thank you for coming alongside Pastor Kebin and Ani Rosa and their ministry!!

The funds raised will be collected by Just 1 Global and Jason Swartz on behalf of Pastor Kebin. Just 1 Global will transfer the funds from the USA to Pastor Kebin Rosa in Belize. The funds will be used for paint and painting materials purchased in Belize.

Thank you for your prayers and support!

#listenlearnlove



