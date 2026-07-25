Help Ozzy Get the Medical Care He Needs

Ozzy is a nine year old corgi/heeler mix, who means the world to his family. Ozzy is one of the most friendly little dudes you'll ever met and has a way to make you laugh. He is always happy to see those he loves and has brought joy and happiness to those who love him. Ozzy is not just a pet, but a great companion and an irreplaceable part of his owner's life. Seeing Ozzy in pain has been heartbreaking for those who love him, especially since Ozzy went from being energetic and playful to suddenly struggling with basic movements. The cause of this discomfort is still unknown, and the urgent change has left Ozzy's family worried and desperate for answers to help Ozzy return to his happy, healthy self.





To find out what’s wrong and give Ozzy the best chance at recovery, he needs an in-depth ultrasound and several lab tests. The funds raised will go directly toward covering the cost of these medical procedures, as well as any follow-up care that Ozzy may require. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ensure that Ozzy receives the life-saving medical attention needed during this critical time.





Ozzy’s family is reaching out for support from the community. If you’re able to donate, it would mean so much to Ozzy and his loved ones. If donating isn’t possible, simply sharing the fundraiser link could help Ozzy get the care he need. Thank you for considering helping this sweet, goofy pup on their journey to healing.







