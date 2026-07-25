Help Owen Reilly and Family Recover!!

Created by Tiffany S. And Jophrey P.





Help Owen Reilly Rebuild After a Devastating House Fire





On June 16, 2026, our friend and classmate, Owen Reilly, experienced an unimaginable tragedy when a fire destroyed his family's home in Paramus, New Jersey.





While Owen and his family survived, the fire claimed the lives of his two beloved cats and left the family displaced as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives. In addition, two family members suffered burn injuries and are recovering from the physical and emotional toll of this devastating event.





Many of us know Owen through Bergen Community College's Respiratory Therapy Program. Whether he's making the class laugh, talking about the gym, sharing stories about jiu-jitsu, showing off pictures of his dogs and cats, or helping classmates get through a tough exam, Owen is the kind of person who brings positive energy wherever he goes.





Today, he needs our help.





The funds raised through this campaign will go toward immediate necessities such as temporary housing, clothing, food, personal belongings, replacing essential items lost in the fire, and helping his family as they navigate the long road to recovery.





No donation is too small. If you're unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, classmates, coworkers, and anyone willing to help.





As respiratory therapy students, we learn every day about caring for others in their most difficult moments. Now it's our turn to care for one of our own.





Thank you for supporting Owen and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express.





Written by Jophrey P.





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