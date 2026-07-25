Help Out Tommy Reese!

Hey all, many of you know Tommy but for those who might not, he is a great friend, a hell of a mentor, and an excellent union brother.





Unfortunately, Tommy has run into some medical issues recently and is going to be out of work for an extended time.





We (my team and I) are putting out the call to C3M, Clark, Local 26, and anyone who can donate whatever they can till Tommy can get back on his feet.





We are all very greatful for whatever anyone can give!