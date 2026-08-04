Help out J6er with unemployment crisis

I was fired from my job over a month ago after my employer found out about my involvement on January 6th. I've been denied unemployment benefits due to a North Carolina government finding related to that day. I've been searching for work, but I'm overqualified for most positions, and many employers aren't hiring.





I have four kids to feed and a mortgage, car payment, utilities, and other bills I'm struggling to cover.





I'm a veteran who served in Iraq. I went to the capital that day because I believed I was fighting for our country. I've spent time in jail because of it, and I'm grateful to have my freedom back.





Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time.